Bhopal, June 18: In a tragic case of honour killing, a man killed his 18-year-old daughter and her lover and disposed of their bodies in the crocodile-infested Chambal River. Following his confession on Saturday, police reached Reh Ghat, situated on the bank of the Chambal River. Local divers and the SDRF team are currently involved in the arduous task of searching for the deceased individuals' bodies within the river.

According to the media reports, the deceased were identified as Shivani Tomar (18), a resident of Ratan Basai village, and Radheshyam Tomar (22), from Pura Barbai village. Reportedly, the duo was in a relationship against the will of the woman's family. Both had been missing since June 3. Their relatives lodged a complaint at the police station. For a span of 15 days, the police had been tirelessly searching for the two. During this time, cops conducted an extensive interrogation with Shivani's relatives to gather crucial information. Honour Killing in Uttar Pradesh: Man Slits Niece’s Throat With Sickle for Marrying Out of Caste in Sitapur, Surrenders Before Police.

According to the police, Shivani and Radheshyam had previously eloped from their homes on May 6. After tracing them to Uttar Pradesh on May 11, the authorities handed them over to their respective families. Ghanashyam Singh Tomar, Radheshyam's brother, revealed that on June 1, Shivani's father contacted him and issued threats, demanding that he persuade his brother to leave the village. Ghanashyam further stated that both Shivani and Radheshyam went missing on June 3. When he informed the police about this threat, they questioned Shivani's father, who confessed to his crime. Honour Killing in Rajasthan: Girl Brutally Killed by Mother, Brother for Talking to Lover in Ajmer, Accused Held.

Another incident of honour killing reported by IANS stated that a minor girl was strangled to death by her father, brother and uncle in Karnataka's Tumakuru district on June 15. The tragic incident occurred after the 17-year-old victim, Netravati's family, became enraged that she was in love with a boy belonging to a Scheduled Caste. Tumakuru SP Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad said on Friday that the three accused -- Parashurama, Shivaraju, Tukaram -- have been arrested.

