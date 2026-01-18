Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 18 (ANI): A fire broke out at the District Education Officer's office in Raipur at around 9 pm on Saturday, a police officer said.

Raipur, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tarkeshwar Patel said that fire broke out at the District Education Officer's office in Raipur at around 9 pm.

"Several fire tenders rushed to the spot and, after considerable effort, managed to bring the fire under control".

"The fire has now been completely extinguished," ASP Patel added.

Further details are awaited (ANI)

