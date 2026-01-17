Indian cricket captain Shubman Gill has reportedly prioritised personal health safety ahead of the series-deciding third ODI against New Zealand. According to reports by Dainik Bhaskar and NDTV, the opening batsman has arrived in Indore with a specialised water purification system, valued at approximately INR 3 lakh, for his personal use. This proactive measure comes as Indore deals with a significant public health emergency linked to contaminated municipal water, which has resulted in 24 deaths across the city in recent weeks. IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026, Indore Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match at Holkar Stadium

While luxury hotels typically provide high-standard filtration, the captain’s decision to install an independent, high-grade purifier highlights a "zero-risk" approach to player fitness. With the three-match series currently tied at 1-1, maintaining the health of the squad is a primary concern for the team management in the lead-up to Sunday's high-stakes encounter at the Holkar Stadium.

Indore Contaminated Water Crisis

The city of Indore, frequently cited as India's cleanest city, has been gripped by a severe waterborne disease outbreak. As reported by Dainik Bhaskar, the crisis originated in the Bhagirathpura area, where a leak in a decades-old pipeline allowed sewage to mix with the drinking water supply. Indore Water Crisis: ‘Not Here To Play Politics, Only Share the Grief’, Says Rahul Gandhi (See Pics and Videos).

The contamination has led to widespread illness, with the death toll rising to 24 after several victims succumbed to multi-organ failure. Medical investigations have confirmed the presence of various pathogens, including E. coli, in the affected water lines. The tragedy has prompted a High Court enquiry and significant political scrutiny regarding the city's ageing infrastructure.

Advisory for Players

According to NDTV, the use of specialised equipment or specific water brands is not uncommon among elite Indian cricketers who travel frequently. However, the installation of a personal INR 3 lakh purification unit is a notable step, reflecting the severity of the local situation. As per the report, sources suggest that the Indian team management has issued strict guidelines to the squad to avoid consuming any water or ice from unverified sources while in the city. The captain’s decision is seen as a leading example of the meticulous lifestyle management required to avoid illness during a critical international series.

Despite the health concerns surrounding the city, the third ODI is set to proceed under high security and medical supervision. The Holkar Stadium has historically been a stronghold for the Indian team, and the hosts will be looking to secure the trophy before moving on to the T20I leg of the tour. The local administration has assured the BCCI and the New Zealand cricket board that water quality within the stadium and player facilities is being tested multiple times a day to ensure the safety of the athletes and the capacity crowd expected to attend.

