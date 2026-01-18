Guwahati, January 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord, stating that youths have left violence and entered the mainstream. Addressing the public gathering at the 'Bagurumba Dwhou 2026', the traditional Bodo Cultural Programme, in Assam's Guwahati, the Prime Minister said that 'melodies of music echo in a place where bullets once resounded.'

Lauding Assam's culture, he said that no other Prime Minister has visited the state as many times as he has. He said, "No other Prime Minister has visited Assam as much as I have. I want the culture of Assam to be recognised globally, and initiatives have been underway in this regard. Bagurumba is a live celebration and respect of the Bodo society. It is a medium to respect the Bodo tradition and remember the greatness of this society and the legends who strengthened the societal reforms, cultural renaissance and political consciousness. I pay my respects to all of them." PM Narendra Modi To Visit Assam on January 17, 18 To Witness ‘Bagurumba Dohou 2026’ With 10,000 Artistes in Guwahati.

"Assamese was designated as a classical language, and even the Bodo language was classified as an Associate Official Language. A directorate has been established to strengthen teaching in the Bodo language," he added.

PM Modi noted that the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), which was marred by violence, is now progressing after the 2020 peace deal. He said, "I'm getting emotional thinking about how much my Assam is progressing. Once, where bloodshed occurred day after day, today vibrant colours of culture adorn. Once, where the echo of bullets resounded, today there is the sweet sound of kham and sifung. Earlier, where curfew-like silence once prevailed, melodies of music are now echoing. Such a grand celebration is not an achievement of Assam alone; it is an achievement of the entire nation. Every citizen of the country takes pride in this remarkable transformation of Assam." PM Narendra Modi Flags Off India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda in West Bengal; Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Attend Ceremony (See Pics and Video).

"The 2020 Bodo Peace Accord put an end to the decades-long conflict. After this accord, trust returned, and thousands of youths left the path of violence and embraced the mainstream," the Prime Minister said.

The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) peace agreement was signed on January 27, 2020, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Last year, Shah had promised to fulfil all the conditions in the agreement in two years.PM Modi attended the 'Bagurumba Dwhou 2026', the traditional Bodo Cultural Programme, in Assam's Guwahati, where he tried his hand at the Serja, a traditional musical instrument.

The Prime Minister was felicitated at the event. On this occasion, more than 10,000 artists from the Bodo community performed the Bagurumba dance in a single, synchronised presentation. Artists from 81 Legislative Assembly Constituencies from across 23 districts of the state took part in the event.

According to a press release from the PMO, Bagurumba is one of the folk dances of the Bodo community, deeply inspired by nature. The dance symbolises blooming flowers and reflects harmony between human life and the natural world.

