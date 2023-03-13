Sukma, Mar 13 (PTI) Four Naxalites, three of them allegedly involved in a 2014 ambush attack that killed 14 security personnel, were arrested in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, the police said on Monday.

Barse Pojja, Podiyam Deva and Sodi Bheema were apprehended from the jungles of Tondamarka village while Podiyam Mukka alias Mukesh was held near Pidmel village in Chintagufa in separate operations by security forces on Sunday, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

The first three were arrested by a joint team of Special Task Force (STF), 208th battalion of the Commando Battalion of Resolute Action (CoBRA), an elite wing of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and district police force, he said.

"Mukesh was nabbed by the district police force and 150 and 241 battallion of CRPF. Of the four, Pojja carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head and was militia platoon commander of the outlawed outfit," the SP said.

"Pojja, Podiyam Deva and Sodi Bheema were involved in the 2014 Kasalpad ambush attack in which 14 security personnel lost their lives. Mukesh was involved in planting IEDs to target security forces," Sharma said.

