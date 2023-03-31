Bilaspur, Mar 31 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to former bureaucrat Aman Singh and his wife in connection with an FIR lodged against them in 2020 for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

A bench of Justice Rakesh Mohan Pandey granted conditional anticipatory bail to Singh, who is a former principal secretary, and his wife Yasmin Singh and asked them to furnish bonds of Rs 2 lakh each, their lawyer Vivek Sharma said.

The couple has claimed the allegations against them were false and that they had fully cooperated in the probe.

The ABAs of Singh and his wife were rejected by a court in Raipur after which they approached the HC.

State Additional Advocate General Amrito Das and social worker Pratibha Sharma opposed their pleas, while senior advocates Anil Khare, Abhishek Sinha and Vivek Sharma argued on behalf of the Singh couple.

A case was registered in February 2020 against them under Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code section 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) on the complaint of one Uchit Sharma.

Aman Singh, formerly an IRS (Indian Revenue Service) officer, had joined the Raman Singh government during its first tenure in 2004 on deputation. He resigned from the IRS in 2010 and continued to work with the then state BJP government on a contractual basis.

His wife worked with Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Panchayat and Rural Development Department on a contractual basis from 2005 to 2018.

