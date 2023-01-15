Raipur, Jan 15 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported one COVID-19 case, taking the overall tally to 11,77,767, an official said.

The death toll and the recovery count remain unchanged at 14,146 and 11,63,614, respectively, while the active caseload stood at seven, he said.

The lone case was reported from Raipur district.

So far, 1,88,60,060 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 383 during the day, a government release said.

