New Delhi, January 15: A fire broke out on Sunday in the same building in Mundka area on the outskirts of Delhi where 27 persons were charred to death in May last year, officials said. Delhi: Fire Breaks out at Building Near Mundka Metro Station.

According to the fire department, 10 fire tenders were sent to the spot. The police said that they got a call about the incident at around 4.45 p.m. Fire Breaks Out at a Tyre Shop in Mayapuri Area.

Pictures and Video:

As of now, the cause of the fire has not been established. A local police team has also reached the spot to help the fire fighters.

