Bhopal, January 15: A former village sarpanch, and two of his relatives, were shot dead at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Sunday, by his opponent in the panchayat elections and his supporters, police said.

The incident occurred the former sarpanch (one of the deceased), along with his two nephews, were on their way to their farm in Pachera village on a motorcycle. According to the police, a group of people, who were supporters of the opposition candidate for gram panchayat elections held recently, cornered them and opened fire on them. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Attacks Live-In Partners Parents With Knife After He Goes Missing in Gwalior, Arrested.

Former Village Sarpanch, Two Others Shot Dead in Bhind.

A case of murder of three people has come to light in Bhind, due to election enmity, the former sarpanch and his family members allegedly shot three people in broad daylight in Pachera village. Via-@Anurag_Dwary pic.twitter.com/P8fOOaLQ78 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 15, 2023

After firing on the trio, the gunmen. Locals informed the police and the three, identified as Hakim, Golu, and Pinku, were taken to a nearby hospital and where doctors declared them brought dead. Madhya Pradesh Food Poisoning: Several Fall Ill After Having Food at Makar Sankranti Fair in Sidhi.

Police said the trio were going to their farm when Sarpanch Nishant and his dozen family members surrounded them and fired on them. "The accused absconded after executing the incident. Police are probing the matter and involved in searching the accused," said a police official.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2023 09:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).