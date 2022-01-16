Raipur, Jan 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his friend in Raipur in Chhattisgarh after suspecting the latter of have illicit relations with his wife, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | National Startup Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Start-Ups, 46 Announced Winners of the National Startup Awards 2021.

Duleshwar Patre (22) of Mungeli district believed his friend Manoj Kumar (39), a native of Punjab, was having an affair with the former's wife, said Dharsinva police station SHO KK Bajpai.

Also Read | Jallikattu 2022: Bull Tamers Who Took Part In Annual Event Urge CM MK Stalin To Provide Govt Jobs.

"Kumar's body was found on January 14. A probe zeroed in on Patre, who at first tried to mislead the police but later confessed to killing Kumar by strangling him in Mohda village," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)