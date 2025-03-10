Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 10 (ANI): After introducing its flagship initiative, 'Niyad Nellanar Yojana,' the Chhattisgarh Government is making numerous efforts to bring major transformative change into the lives of people residing in remote, inaccessible, and naxal-dominated villages of the Bastar region.

Under this campaign, the Chhattisgarh government is ensuring facilities like drinking water, road connectivity, mobile network and others under security cover.

Also Read | Thali Prices: Price of Vegetarian Thali Drops by 1% While Non-Veg Thali Surges by 6% in February 2025, Says Crisil Report.

As a fresh move initiated under the 'Niyad Nellanar Yojana,' the state government has succeeded in electrifying the remote village of Regadgatta, located around 20 kilometres from the Bijapur district headquarters.

According to the officials of the Bijapur administration, electricity reached this village only after several years. Like other villages, Regadgatta was deserted during the time of Salwa Judum as people had fled due to the terror of naxal violence. However, the people have started returning back to their native place in recent years. As per the villagers' recount, electricity was available in the village before 2005, but naxals damaged electric poles later pushing the area into darkness. After almost two decades, electricity has been restored to the village, and people here have renewed hope of rebuilding their lives.

Also Read | Sam Pitroda in Trouble: Case Filed Against Congress Overseas Chief and Others in Special Anti-Land Grabbing Court.

"It's a matter of great happiness that the electrification exercise of village Regadgatta was accomplished last week, and 30 houses have been electrified," said Bijapur Collector Sambit Mishra.

"This is the seventh village electrified under Niyad Nellanar Yojana, and the efforts are on to electrify other villages as well," the Collector said.

Sambit Mishra said, "On 18th February, electrification was completed in Regadagatta village. Electricity has reached 30 houses here. This is the seventh village under the Niyad Nellnar scheme where electricity has reached, and we are trying to expand electricity to the remaining villages as well. At present, 64 villages in the district have been covered under the Niyad Nellnar scheme. Most of the villages do not have electricity grids and are running through solar power. Out of these, work has been completed in 7 villages. We still have 50 villages where electricity has to be provided."

Under the Niyad Nellanar scheme, 64 villages in the district have been electrified, and most of them are not connected to the power grid, said Mishra, elaborating that seven of these have been electrified, and electricity has yet to reach 50 villages.

According to Assistant Engineer of the electricity department, Yogesh Kumar Dewangan, Regadgatta is quite close to Bijapur but has faced several challenges. It lies in a highly sensitive area, and the nearby villages are also sensitive. The state government's Niyad Nellanar Yojana aims to provide electricity, roads, and water to all households. Road construction has also commenced, which made it easier for us to set up the electricity network."

"We have successfully electrified all 29 homes in the village. The villagers are very happy, as electricity has arrived after two years, bringing immense joy to them," added Dewangan.

Villager Munna Tati said the village's electrification has made it easier for children to study in school and ensured better facilities at the Aanganbadi centre.

The villager said that with the electrification of the village, installation of borewells in the agricultural field is possible, resulting in the availability of multiple crops.

Expressing gratitude to the state government, Tati said that the village needs roads, bridges, and other basic facilities, and we request that the government build roads here to develop the village. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)