Raipur, Nov 15 (PTI) With 530 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths, Chhattisgarh's total count rose to 2,10,534 and toll to 2,578 on Sunday, a health official said.

The number of people who have recuperated so far increased to 1,88,869 as 44 of them were discharged from various hospitals, while 579 patients completed their home isolation during the day.

The state now has 19,087 active cases, the official said.

Raipur district reported 50 new cases, taking its total count to 43,378, including 633 deaths.

Janjgir-Champa district recorded 65 new cases, Raigarh 58 andBalod 46 among other districts, he said.

"Of the latest fatalities, seven took place each on Sunday and nine on Saturday," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,10,534, new cases 530, death toll 2,578, recovered 1,88,869, active cases 19,087, people tested so far 21,35,140.

