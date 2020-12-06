Raipur, Dec 6 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday recorded 1,229 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,46,809, a health official said.

With 12 more patients succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll in the state rose to 2,989, he said.

The number of recoveries mounted to 2,23,772 after 93 people were discharged from various hospitals while 623 patients completed their home isolation during the day.

The state now has 20,048 active cases, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 143 new cases, taking its total count to 47,745, including 671 deaths.

Bilaspur recorded 117 new cases, Korba 86, Rajnandgaon 83, Durg 82 and Balodabazar 81 among other districts, he said.

"Of the latest fatalities, five each took place on Sunday and Saturday while two had taken place earlier," the official added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: positive cases 2,46,809, new cases 1,229, deaths 2,989, recovered 2,23,772, active cases 20,048, people tested so far 27,60,291.

