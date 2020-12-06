New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): A student leader of Delhi University sent a legal notice to Yograj Singh, father of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, on Sunday for allegedly delivering a "highly blasphemous, inflammatory, and derogatory" speech, multiple videos of which went viral on social media.

Advocate Satyam Singh of the Supreme Court of India sent the legal notice on behalf of Sanjeev Kumar who said that Yograj not only "humiliated and defamed a community" but also "glorified the separatist and terrorist ideology by mentioning (Sikh leader) Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale (who campaigned for a separate state) in his public discourse."

Multiple videos of Yograj, "wherein he has delivered provocative speeches amid the ongoing farmer protests", have surfaced on the internet and news channels, which have gone viral on various social media platforms, read the notice.

Alleging that Yograj's "hate speech" was capable of provoking riots and tension, Kumar sought an immediate, unequivocal and unqualified apology for intentionally hurting the sentiments of a group of people. "Failing which immediate legal and judicial proceedings will be initiated for the criminal/civil prosecution of you, ...at your peril, risk and responsibility," the legal notice read.(ANI)

