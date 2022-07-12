Raipur, Jul 12 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 385 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 3.05 per cent, which took the tally to 11,56,904, an official said.

The death toll increased by one and stood at 14,045, he added.

So far, 11,40,959 persons have recovered from the infection, including 162 during the day, he said.

"The active caseload stands at 1,900. Of the new cases, Raipur led with 69, followed by 53 in Durg, 38 in Rajnandgaon, 27 in Bilaspur, 26 in Bemetara, 24 in Korba, 22 in Janjgir-Champa, among others. No coronavirus case was reported in four districts," the official said.

The number of tests went up to 1,80,29,374 after 12,626 samples were examined during the day, he added.

