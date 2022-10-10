Raipur, Oct 10 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 71 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent, taking the tally to 11,76,761, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,137, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 66 and stood at 11,62,303, leaving the state with 321 active cases, he said.

Raipur led with 17 cases, while no coronavirus case was reported in 12 districts, he added.

With 5,165 samples examined during the day, the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out in the state went up to 1,86,76,258, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,76,761, new cases 71, death toll 14,137, recovered 11,62,303, active cases 321, today tests 5,165, total tests 1,86,76,258.

