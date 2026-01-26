Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 26 (ANI): A long-awaited celebration of democracy unfolded today in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, which for decades remained in the grip of Left-wing extremism. In a historic moment, 47 villages across the districts of Bijapur, Narayanpur and Sukma--where national festivals could never be celebrated earlier--observed Republic Day for the first time on January 26. The occasion marks a significant milestone in the democratic restoration of Bastar.

Over the past two years, the security situation in the region has improved considerably due to a coordinated strategy by the Central and State governments, sustained operations by security forces, and growing cooperation from local communities. As part of these efforts, 59 new security camps have been established in Maoist-affected areas, ensuring a permanent administrative and security presence. Last year, Republic Day celebrations were held in 53 villages; this year, 47 more villages have joined the democratic tradition.

For the first time, the Tricolour was unfurled in these villages, with local residents participating enthusiastically in Republic Day ceremonies. Areas once considered too risky for national celebrations witnessed villagers voluntarily coming forward to take part in democratic events.

More than 100 security camps are now operational across the Bastar region. Beyond strengthening security, their presence has paved the way for development. Basic facilities such as roads, schools, healthcare services, communication networks and banking are gradually reaching remote villages. The recent resumption of banking services in the Maoist-affected Jagargunda area reflects this positive transformation.

According to Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, Bastar is now being moved out of the shadow of violence and integrated into the mainstream of development. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, the Chhattisgarh government is consistently working to strengthen peace, trust and democracy in the region.

The Tricolour unfurled in these 47 villages on January 26, 2026, stands as a powerful symbol of peace, democracy and a new beginning for Bastar. (ANI)

