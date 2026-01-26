Akash Sansanwal Arrested: Social Media Star Anjali Arora's Boyfriend Arrested for Driving Black SUV With Rajya Sabha Secretariat Pass; All You Need To Know About Him

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Mumbai, January 26: Akash Sansanwal, a digital content creator and boyfriend of social media influencer Anjali Arora, was arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday, January 25, for the unauthorised use of a high-security government document. Authorities intercepted Sansanwal while he was driving a black Mahindra Scorpio featuring a Rajya Sabha Secretariat vehicle pass at the Kashi Toll Plaza on the Meerut-Delhi Expressway. The arrest follows a crackdown on the misuse of VIP credentials and government insignia by private citizens to bypass security protocols.

Interception of Akash Sansanwal's Vehicle and Document Seizure

The incident occurred during a routine security check in the national capital. Police officials stopped the black SUV after noticing the Rajya Sabha pass displayed on the windshield. Upon inspection, Sansanwal was unable to provide a valid authorisation letter or proof of employment with the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. Meerut Brawl Video: Violent Clash Erupts Between Students at IIMT University, Video Goes Viral.

The vehicle was immediately impounded, and the pass was seized as evidence. Investigators are currently determining how Sansanwal, a private citizen, acquired the official document, which is strictly reserved for Members of Parliament and authorised government personnel.

Legal Charges and Investigation

Sansanwal has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to cheating, impersonation of a public servant, and the forgery of documents. Police are investigating whether the pass is a counterfeit or an authentic document issued to a third party that was subsequently misused. "We are looking into the source of the pass and whether it has been used previously to gain unauthorised access to restricted areas or to evade traffic penalties," a senior police official stated.

Who Is Akash Sansanwal?

Akash Sansanwal is a digital content creator with a notable following on platforms like Instagram, where he frequently shares lifestyle reels and travel vlogs. Beyond his presence as an influencer, Sansanwal is known for his political associations in Delhi. He has previously identified himself as the Vice President of the BJP OBC Morcha in Mehrauli, Delhi, and has been involved in managing social media outreach for local political figures. His public profile often highlights a high-end lifestyle, featuring luxury watches and frequent trips to international destinations with Arora.

Relationship with Anjali Arora

Akash Sansanwal is widely recognised as the partner of Anjali Arora, who rose to fame with the viral "Kacha Badam" video and her appearance on the reality show Lock Upp. The couple has been a fixture in the tabloid circuit, frequently sharing images of their luxury lifestyle and international travels. Arora, who recently made headlines for her portrayal of Sita in a Ramayan theatrical production, has not yet commented on the arrest. Sansanwal’s social media profiles, which often showcase political affiliations and high-end vehicles, have come under renewed scrutiny following the incident. ‘Kacha Badam’ Fame Influencer Anjali Arora REACTS to Payal Gaming’s Viral MMS Controversy, Recalls Her Own Morphed Video Incident, Says ‘It’s Disturbing How Fake Narratives Are Believed’ (View Post).

Context of VIP Culture Crackdown

The arrest comes amid a broader push by Delhi authorities to curb the "VIP culture" prevalent on the city’s roads. In recent months, traffic police have intensified drives against the illegal use of sirens, tinted windows, and unauthorised government stickers or passes on private vehicles. Sansanwal remains in police custody as the investigation continues. If the document is found to be forged, he could face significant prison time for undermining parliamentary security protocols.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).