Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 5 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government's "Samadhan Shivir" initiative has achieved significant success in Bastar district, resolving 85% of cases on the spot. The program, which was organised in 13-14 Gram Panchayats of Jagdalpur district, saw over 4,000 applications being addressed, with most cases related to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Kiran Singh Deo, State President, BJP - Chhattisgarh and MLA - Jagdalpur Assembly, said, "Today, a massive Samadhan Shivir was organised in 13 to 14 Gram Panchayats of Jagdalpur district under Bastar district. I would like to congratulate the respected Chief Minister for various departments and the way the applications received through 'Sushasan Tihar' were being resolved in all the Panchayats. 85 cases have been resolved today."

He lauded the work under the leadership of PM Modi and Chief Minister Vishnu Sai, saying that the initiative has been successful in resolving cases and improving governance. He highlighted that over 4,000 applications were received, showcasing the public's trust in the government's efforts to address their concerns.

"More than 4000 applications were received, and this is a very good sign. Look at all the departments, different stalls have been set up. All the situations that need to be resolved on the spot are being resolved immediately. The welfare schemes of our double engine government, respected Prime Minister, the schemes of our Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai ji, which are for all sections of society, the public is happy to see their solution so quickly and you are seeing it in large numbers and the biggest thing is that 85% of the cases have been resolved," he said.

The Minister praised the various departments for setting up stalls to resolve issues immediately.

He further added, "Our officers of all divisions of all departments, be it our commissioner, collector, CEO, district panchayat, to the district officials of various departments, together have resolved all the applications. The provision has been made to resolve 15% of children by 31."

Residents expressed gratitude towards the government for resolving their issues quickly and efficiently. Nirmala Pandey, a beneficiary of the government's housing scheme, expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards the authorities.

She said, "I had applied for a house, and earlier, I was living in a mud hut. Despite applying previously, my request wasn't approved. However, thanks to the ongoing good governance initiatives, my house has been sanctioned, and I've received it today. I'm deeply thankful to the government for this. With my new pucca house, I'll be able to take better care of my children."

The Samadhan Shivir initiative is a testament to the government's commitment to improving public services and addressing the needs of its citizens.

Another resident, Amul Chandra Joshi, added, "I had applied for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana here itself. I had earlier filled out the application for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Looking at the status, ours has been approved. I would like to thank the government. Earlier, I had a mud house. I was living on someone else's land. Now that the house has been approved." (ANI)

