New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu along with Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and judges of the High Court of Delhi visited the Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

The Delhi High Court Justice and judges of the High Court visited the Amrit Udyan on a special invitation by the President.

Earlier on January 29, President Droupadi Murmu attended the opening of 'Amrit Udyan' at the gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan. The gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, have been given a common name, 'Amrit Udyan', as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

As per the release provided by the press secretary earlier, the Gardens (Herbal Garden, Bonsai Garden, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden) will initially be open for about two months. The Gardens were opened for the general public on January 31 and will remain open till March 26, 2023 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days, and on March 8 on account of Holi). From March 28 to 31, the gardens will be open for special categories.

Between March 28-31, it will be open for farmers on March 28, for differently abled people on March 29, for personnel of the Defence Forces, Paramilitary Forces, and Police on March 30, and for women including tribal women's SHGs on March 31.

One of the major attractions this year is the specially cultivated tulips of 12 unique varieties which are expected to bloom in phases. People can scan QR codes placed in the Gardens to get more information about any particular flower, plant, or tree during the visit. (ANI)

