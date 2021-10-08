New Delhi, October 8: On the occasion of Air Force Day, Chief of Air Staff Unit Citations were awarded to three units including the 47 Squadron for a role in operations along with the Pakistan border post-February 26, 2019 Balakot airstrikes and in Ladakh sector opposite China since April-May last year for extensive high altitude operations.

According to a press release issued by the Indian Air Force, the 116 Helicopter Unit equipped with ALH Dhruv weaponised choppers has been awarded a citation by the Chief of Air Staff for a role on the Pakistan border against slow-moving aircraft post-Balakot air strikes and then for being deployed at a forward airbase along the northern borders post-Galwan clash in June last year after it established the first-ever high-altitude Attack Helicopter Detachment in the region.

The 2255 Squadron equipped with OSA-AK-M, Surface to Air Guided Weapon Squadron was located in the Kashmir area with the role of ensuring Air Defence of VA/ VPs in Kashmir and Ladakh sectors. Air Force Day 2021 Celebration Live Streaming: Watch Indian Air Force 89th Anniversary Celebrations From Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad.

The Squadron was mobilised for Air Defence activation in Ladakh in response to the Galwan standoff in the last week of June 2020. Since then, the Squadron has undertaken various innovations to sustain the serviceability and reliability of its equipment. This has enabled it to maintain its Operational Readiness in harsh climatic conditions, even through the harsh winter of Ladakh, the press release stated.

