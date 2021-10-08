The Indian Air Force will proudly celebrate its 89th anniversary on October 8, 2021. On the occasion of Air Force Day, the live streaming of the Air Force Day celebrations can be watched live on Doordarshan National from 8.25 AM onwards at the Air Force Station, Hindon in Ghaziabad. Doordarshan National channel will host live streaming of the Air Force Day celebrations on its 89th anniversary. Rehearsals for the air display by various aircraft will commence from Friday, added the press release said a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence.

The air display will begin with the flag-bearing skydivers of the famous AKASH GANGA Team dropping out of AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies at 8.00 am on Friday, October 8. The flypast would include heritage aircraft, modern transport aircraft, and frontline fighter aircraft. The ceremony will conclude at 10:52 AM with the spellbinding aerobatic display.

Indian Air Force Day Celebrations: Watch the live streaming Here

