Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 11 (ANI): In a joint operation, Border Security Force (BSF) troops and Punjab Police recovered a drone along with 500 gms of suspected heroin from a field in Amritsar's Awan Basau village on Sunday, officials said.

"On February 11, vigilant BSF troops on duty intercepted the movement of a suspected drone on the border in Amritsar district. Tracking the drone's movement, BSF troops, along with Punjab Police, conducted a joint search operation in the potential dropping area," the BSF said in a press release.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Picks Gond Royal Family Scion Devendra Pratap Singh from Chhattisgarh.

The BSF further said that one small drone and one packet of suspected heroin weighing 500 grams were recovered in the operation.

During the search, at about 02:15 pm, BSF and Punjab Police successfully recovered 01 small drone and 01 packet of suspected heroin (gross weight 500 gm). The packet was wrapped with transparent tape and a metal hook was attached to it. This recovery occurred in a farming field adjacent to village Awan Basau in Amritsar district, the BSF said.

Also Read | BJP Chief JP Nadda Slams INDIA Bloc Constituents As 'Corrupt', Says 'Birds of a Feather Flock Together'.

The recovered drone is identified as a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, manufactured in China), it added.

Yet another attempt of smuggling of narcotics via drone was successfully thwarted by the well-coordinated joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police in Amritsar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)