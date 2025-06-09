Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 9 (ANI): After Chintan Shivir 2.0 concluded at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur on Monday, Chhattisgarh Minister OP Choudhary said that the entire cabinet participated in Chintan 2.0 under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and various topics including fiscal reforms, education, reforms related to the health sector were discussed in detail.

"Chintan 2.0 was organised. For this, we have learnt a lot under the leadership of our CM Vishnu Deo Sai. We are seeing that the world is transforming at such a fast pace. The whole cabinet participated in this Chintan 2.0 as students. Be it reforms of the fiscal sector, the education sector, the health sector or any other sector, or achieving the Viksit Bharat aim through good governance, these topics were discussed in detail," OP Choudhary told ANI.

Also Read | Wazahat Khan Arrested: Kolkata Police Arrest Man Who Filed Complaint Against Law Student Sharmistha Panoli in Hate Speech Case.

Chhattisgarh Minister Kedar Kashyap said that the second edition of Chintan Shivir is very important in improving your government and administration.

Kedar Kashyap said, "This is the second edition and second year of Chintan Shivir. This Shivir is very important in improving your government and administration. It helps the government to reach the ground level. We are confident the training would not only help in personal grooming but also help in administrative work."

Also Read | Axiom-4 Mission: Launch of Axiom-4 Mission To Send Indian Gaganyatri Shubhanshu Shukla to International Space Station Postponed to June 11, Says ISRO.

In the 2-day residential program, the cabinet ministers, including the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai engaged on this dynamic platform for introspection, strategic dialogue, and policy innovation, aimed at accelerating the state's inclusive and sustainable development, according to the release.

The people who attended the event, including the Chhattisgarh CM, engaged in an intensive and collaborative dialogue on critical governance challenges, reform priorities, and strategic development roadmaps.

In his address, CM Sai stated "Chintan Shivir 2.0, conducted through the collaboration of IIM Raipur and the Chhattisgarh Department of Good Governance, was a successful initiative where cabinet members were introduced to relevant topics that will help in running the government more efficiently. The topics chosen and the speakers were remarkable, and their teachings will greatly support us in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047."

The program included sessions on "Seva, Sankalp, aur Seekh" (Service, Resolve, and Learning), and concluded with the inauguration of the "Sushasan Vatika" (Good Governance Garden) via a symbolic tree-planting ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)