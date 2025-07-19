Amritsar, Jul 19 (PTI) BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Saturday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab over its land pooling policy, calling it a "ponzi scheme to loot farmers' land".

"This is not pooling, it is pure looting. The BJP will fight this tooth and nail. The Mann government is only a puppet, the real strings are pulled from Delhi by Arvind Kejriwal," Chugh alleged.

The Punjab government had come out with a land pooling policy, asserting that not even a single yard will be forcibly acquired from land owners.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had on Friday called the scheme farmer-friendly, and said it is based on mutual consent. He had asserted that not a single inch of land will be forcibly taken over from any farmer.

Meanwhile, Chugh, along with the newly appointed BJP state working president Ashwani Sharma, visited the Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir and Ram Tirath Mandir in Amritsar on Saturday.

He said that under Sharma's leadership, the BJP will grow not only in urban areas but also firmly take root in Punjab's rural heartlands as well.

Sharma thanked the party high command for the new responsibility.

"Every BJP worker must rise to the challenge. This is a fight to remove Kejriwal's proxy government that has insulted and failed Punjab on every front," he said.

