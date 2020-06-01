CII Annual Session 2020: PM Narendra Modi to Deliver His Vision on 'Getting Growth Back' Via Virtual Online Meeting

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address on 'Getting Growth Back' via a virtual online meeting at the annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday. The Prime Minister's address comes at a time when companies are resuming operations after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed relaxations amid lockdown.

The CII, which is an industry association in India, works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of India, partnering industry, government and civil society, through advisory and consultative processes.

This year, the CII completes 125 years of its journey while India is facing a challenging situation due to the coronavirus crisis.

Against this background, CII's Annual Session 2020 is being organised with the theme 'Getting Growth Back' on June 2.

The session will focus on the rapid changes across multiple dimensions that are sweeping across the world as well as in India and how these would impact the Indian industry. It would work towards evolving strategies for crisis management for the nation and for businesses.

