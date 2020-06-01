PM Narendra Modi Praises 'Invincible' Healthcare Workers in Fight Against Coronavirus, Condemns Violence Against Corona Warriors

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described healthcare workers as "invincible" and said they will definitely defeat coronavirus (COVID-19). PM Narendra Modi also condemned violence and misbehaviour with doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who are on the front-line as the world battles coronavirus pandemic. He made the remarks after inaugurating the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Karnataka's Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences via video conferencing. PM Narendra Modi Urges Citizens to be More Vigilant as Unlock 1 Begins, Says 'Efforts on to Mitigate COVID-19 Impact on Poor And Migrants'.

"The virus may be an invisible enemy. But our warriors, medical workers are invincible. In the battle of Invisible vs Invincible, our medical workers are sure to win," PM Modi said. "I want to state it clearly- violence, abuse and rude behaviour against front-line workers is not acceptable," he emphasised. The Prime Minister further said he is confident Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences will touch new heights of excellence. PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package to Revive Indian Economy Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

"25 years mean Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences is in the prime of its youth. This is the age to think even bigger and do even better. I am confident that the University will continue to scale new heights of excellence in the times to come," he said. "The world is looking up to our doctors, nurses, medical staff and scientific community with hope and gratitude. The world seeks both ‘care’ and ‘cure’ from you," he added.

PM Modi said the Ayushman Bharat scheme has benefitted one crore people in less than two years, adding that the government is making decisions to upgrade medical infrastructure and facilities in the country. "The country has seen rapid progress in setting up 22 more AIIMS. Over the last five years, we have been able to add over 30,000 seats in MBBS and 15,000 seats in post-graduation," he said.