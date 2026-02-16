India News | CISF Conducts Joint Counter-terrorist Mock Exercise at IGI Airport

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday conducted a Joint Counter-Terrorist Mock Exercise at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to enhance inter-agency coordination, preparedness, and response to security threats.

CISF said in a post on X, "A Joint Counter-Terrorist Mock Exercise was conducted at Delhi Airport to enhance interagency coordination, preparedness & response to security threats. CISF in coordination with NSG, Delhi Police, BCAS, ARFF (DIAL), Fire Services and Medical Services participated, focusing on strengthening threat response, sharpening tactical readiness and ensuring seamless inter-agency coordination."

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The post added, "QRT, BDDS and K9 squad of CISF played a key role by swiftly neutralising simulated threats through close operational synergy with all stakeholders."

The Central Industrial Security (CISF) has advanced a proposal to establish its first specialised southern regional 'Centre of Excellence' in Tamil Nadu's Thakkolam, aimed at strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting sporting excellence.

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The facility is to be established at the Recruits Training Centre (RCT) in Thakkolam, in a significant move to strengthen India's sports ecosystem and encourage wider participation in competitive sports.

Under the initiative, the CISF will develop specialised 'Centres of Excellence' in badminton, fencing, cycling, and tennis, aimed at creating world-class training facilities and nurturing sporting talent. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)