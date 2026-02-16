Mumbai, February 16: A local Samajwadi Party (SP) leader died on Sunday afternoon, February 15, after a 1,000 kg high mast light pole collapsed onto his moving car in the Antu area of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh. The victim, identified as 48-year-old Lal Bahadur Yadav, was driving past a petrol pump in the Babuganj market area when the massive structure fell, crushing his vehicle instantly. The incident, which occurred around 1:00 PM, has triggered widespread anger over alleged safety lapses during the installation of the pole.

Details of the Fatal Collapse

The accident took place while workers were using a crane to erect a high-mast lighting pole near a Bharat Petroleum outlet. Preliminary reports suggest that a crane strap snapped during the installation process, causing the pole to lose balance. Deoria: Youth Forced To Marry Girlfriend After Being Caught Together in Uttar Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

High-Mast Light Pole Falls on SP Leader Lal Bahadur Yadav's Car in Pratapgarh

A high mast light pole at a filling station fell on a moving car in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. A Samajwadi party leader Lal Bahadur Yadav died on the spot. pic.twitter.com/qAtu8CS81D — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 15, 2026

CCTV footage from a nearby building captured the heavy structure falling directly onto the front portion of Yadav's Hyundai Creta as he was travelling toward the city. The impact was so severe that it completely flattened the driver's side of the car. Although the vehicle's airbags deployed, Yadav sustained fatal injuries and was trapped inside the wreckage.

Rescue Efforts and Close Shave for Bystanders

Local residents and bystanders rushed to the scene immediately following the loud crash. They managed to move the heavy pole and break open the car doors to pull Yadav out. He was rushed to a nearby community health centre, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Witnesses noted that the tragedy could have been even larger. Several vehicles, including an e-rickshaw and two motorcycles, were travelling just meters behind Yadav's car and managed to brake in time to avoid the falling debris.

Negligence Allegations and Protests

Following the news of the death, relatives and supporters of the SP leader gathered at the site to protest against the fuel pump management and the construction agency. They accused the operators of gross negligence, pointing out that no safety cordons were placed to halt traffic while the heavy structure was being lifted over a busy road. Uttar Pradesh: 3-Storey Building Collapses on Poclain Machine During Anti-Encroachment Drive in Banda, Driver Injured; Video Goes Viral.

Official Action and Investigation

Lal Bahadur Yadav was a prominent local figure, having contested the 2022 Nagar Panchayat elections and working as a PWD contractor. He is survived by his wife and five children. Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police, Deepak Bhuker, confirmed that the crane involved in the incident has been seized. An FIR is being registered against those responsible for the installation. The district administration has ordered a formal inquiry to determine if standard safety protocols were followed during the process.

