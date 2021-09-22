New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) An awareness drive against flying drones, suspicious people and items was carried out by the CISF and local police in residential areas around the Delhi international airport on Wednesday, officials said.

Short meetings with people living in areas like Shahbad and east and west Mehram Nagar were conducted by the security personnel carrying informative pamphlets on these subjects, a senior official said.

The drive is aimed to create awareness about the do's and don'ts in and around the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport that is a sensitive location, from the security point of view, a senior CISF officer said.

The IGI is located in the Palam area of south-west Delhi.

The public, especially those who live around the IGI, are important stakeholder when it comes to ensuring security to the facility that witnesses hundreds of passenger flights taking off and landing from within the country and abroad daily, he said.

The officials from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Delhi Police informed the locals that rules disallow flying drones, kites and light balloons near the perimeter of the IGI, and if they spot a suspicious person, activity or item around them, then they should inform and alert the control room of the either force, another officer said.

During the interactions, the security officials also underlined the "immediate" need for getting police verification done of unknown or new persons living around them, he said.

The CISF is mandated to provide counter-terrorist armed security cover to the airport, its air side (tarmac area), and it is assisted by the Delhi Police in this task outside the facility on the city side.

