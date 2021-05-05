New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation has granted conditional exemption from Unmanned Aircraft System {UAS) Rules, 2021 to 20 entities to conduct Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) experimental flights of drones, the Ministry said in a release.

The preliminary permission grant is envisioned to assist the supplementary framework development of subsequent UAV rules pertaining to Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations, the release added.

BVLOS trials will help create a framework for future drone deliveries and other major applications using drones.

The central government had constituted the 'BVLOS Experiment Assessment and Monitoring (BEAM) Committee' to invite Expression of Interest (EOI) to undertake BVLOS experimental flights of drones, it said.

An EOI notice was issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for the aforementioned purpose. The BEAM Committee evaluated the 34 EOls received and selected 20 consortia ('Selected Consortia') for the experimental flights.

These exemptions are subject to complete adherence to the requirements stated in the said EOI notice and the directions/ exemptions issued (or to be issued in the future) by the BEAM Committee. This conditional exemption shall be valid for a period of one year, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the ministry added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)