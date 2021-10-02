Amaravati, Oct 2 (PTI): Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday launched Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 to make the state garbage and litter-free, with emphasis on visual cleanliness.

At a programme in Vijayawada, he flagged off about 4,000 new garbage collection vehicles for deployment in various urban and rural local bodies.

The state government is using funds under the 15th Finance Commission grant and also Rs 350 crore being collected from urban residents as user charge (garbage cess) for the programme.

The government is still working out the quantum of garbage cess to be imposed in rural areas, according to Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister P R C Reddy.

The government is supplying 1.20 crore coloured (blue, green and red) bins for 40 lakh households in 124 ULBs.

The Swachh Andhra Corporation has also drawn up plans to set up 225 garbage transfer stations in the ULBs, where the primary waste collected from households will be compacted and sent to the treatment plants.

A sum of Rs 220 crore from the 15th Finance Commission grant will be used for this.

Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said 72 integrated solid waste management plants would be set up in the state under the Public-Private Partnership mode.

