Mumbai, October 2: In a tragic incident, three members of a family lost their lives in a road accident at Chakan-Shikrapur road on Wednesday. Reports inform that, a daily wager, his wife and their daughter were killed after their bike was hit by a container truck. The couple's other daughter is reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital. The police have reportedly arrested the driver of the container truck, identified as Sanjay Yelgate of Latur district, involved in the accident for negligent driving. Buldhana Road Accident: 13 Killed in Road Mishap on Dhule-Nagpur NH 6 in Maharashtra After Tyre Burst Causes Truck To Collide With Tempo.

According to the report, Ashok Pawar, his wife Sarika, their daughters Anu and Shubhra were travelling on the Chakan-Shikrapur road. Pawar had stopped to speak on his cellphone when the truck veered on the wrong side of the road and hit their two-wheeler leading to the death of three while the Shubhra is being treated at the Sassoon hospital. Sub Inspector Shikrapur police, Shivram Khade, informed that the girl was out of danger, as per a report by the Times of India. Maharashtra Road Accident: 5 Dead in Autorickshaw-Truck Collision in Nashik.

SI Khade reportedly said “As per an eyewitness, the accident occurred when Pawar stopped at Jatgaon Phata near an eatery to speak on his cellphone. This is when a container truck, heading towards towards Chakan, veered on the wrong side of the road and hit Pawar’s two-wheeler head on." The accused container truck driver has been arrested by the police for negligent driving.

Another road accident was reported from Maharashtra last week on Saturday. At least five people were killed after a truck collided with an auto-rickshaw on the Lasalgaon-Vinchur road in Nashik's Niphad taluka. All the deceased were the passengers of the auto-rickshaw. The driver of the truck was arrested by the police.

