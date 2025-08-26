Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Assembly witnessed heated exchanges on Tuesday during Question Hour over the state of industries, culminating in slogan-shouting by the Opposition and a walkout from the House.

BJP MLA Bikram Singh Thakur had raised the issue of industrial investment and the state of industries in the past three years. Replying, the Industries Minister said that 2,853 new units had been set up in this period, while 115 units had shut down.

The Opposition alleged that "wrong policies" and corruption under the Congress government were driving industries out of the state, worsening unemployment.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu countered, accusing the previous BJP government of "selling the state's interests" in the name of customised packages and allotting land for free. His remarks triggered slogan-shouting from the Opposition benches, leading to their walkout.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly after the walkout, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur said that the industry sector in the state is on the verge of an end after Congress has taken over in the state.

"After the Congress government came to power, it has destroyed the industrial sector. During the BJP government's tenure, Himachal got the Medical Devices Park and Bulk Drug Park. But the present government has completely failed to save industries. Not a single major industry has been established in the past three years. Instead, steep hikes in electricity tariffs are forcing industries to move out of Himachal. People in the government are involved in corruption. Big industrialists are afraid to invest here because the families of Congress leaders are engaged in extortion and pressure tactics," said Thakur.

BJP MLA and former Industry Minister Bikram Singh Thakur stated that the industry is migrating from the state due to the anti-industry policy, which is forcing industrialists to flee.

"Industries are migrating because of the Congress government's anti-industry approach. Policies have been framed in such a way that entrepreneurs are finding it difficult to survive in the state," said the BJP MLA.

BJP MLA and former power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary said that the Congress government in the state is harassing the industrial sector. He said that neither the interest of the people of the state nor the industrial sector is being protected.

"The government is not serious about promoting industry. Industrialists who invested in Himachal are being harassed instead of being supported," he said.

Meanwhile, while addressing the issue in the Assembly, the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu blamed the Opposition and alleged that the previous government had sold the interests of the state.

The Monsoon Session is currently in its seventh day, with the Opposition and treasury benches locking horns repeatedly over economic and governance issues. (ANI)

