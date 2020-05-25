India News | Class X English Question Paper of Goa Board Stokes Row

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 25 (ANI): A question in the class X paper of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE), which allegedly shows the state government in poor light has triggered a row.

One of the questions in the English exam read: " Report what was said by Rayson and Kedan by using appropriate reporting verbs: What are your future plans my friend? I have applied for a Portuguese passport as there are few job opportunities in Goa. You have taken the right decision. Without influence and money, it's very difficult for Goans to get jobs in Goa."

Ramkrishna Samant, GBSHSE chairman, told ANI: "An enquiry would be initiated into how such a question was not noticed by the question paper setters."

Meanwhile, Digambar Kamat, Opposition leader tweeted: "This question in English paper of SSC examination is a reflection of the current situation in Goa under @BJP4Goa. No job opportunities here & then step-motherly treatment to those who go abroad for earning bread & butter & contribute to our economy. Hope @goacm takes note.@INCGoa." (ANI)

