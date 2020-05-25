Rail Bhawan to Remain Closed on May 26 And 27 for sanitisation After Staffers Test Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 25: All offices of Rail Bhawan will remain close for two days after some officials of Railway Board tested positive for COVID-19. The Rail Bhawan will be closed on May 26 and 27 for intensive sanitization. Meanwhile, offices at the fourth floor of the Rail Bhawan will remain closed till May 29 for thorough disinfection. On Monday, a staffer at the Rail Bhawan in Delhi was diagnosed with coronavirus. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

Till now, five people working in the same building of the railway headquarters have been tested positive for the deadly virus in less than two weeks. According to reports, a fourth-grade multitasking staffer who attended office till May 19 tested positive on Monday, and nine of his contacts at Rail Bhavan have been sent to home quarantine.

The multitasking staff is responsible for taking files from one official to another and come in contact with a lot of people throughout the day. These files can go to the Chairman, Railway Board or even the Railway Minister, thereby spreading infection, an official said. This incident comes close on the heels of a senior officer of the railways testing positive for the disease on Sunday, in what was the fourth such case in less than a week at the railway headquarters.

India, on Monday morning, registered the biggest ever spike of 6,977 COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus in the country to 1,38,845. Of the total cases, 77,103 are active cases while 57,721 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll also mounted to 4021 in India due to coronavirus.