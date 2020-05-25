Coronavirus cases in India increased to 1,38,845. The death toll, on the other hand, jumped to 4,021.
Maharashtra: Mahim Dargah in Mumbai to remain closed for devotees today on #EidAlFitr amid the 4th phase of #CoronavirusLockdown.
Passengers of an Air India Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight say their flight has been cancelled, without prior notice from the airline. They say,"Only when our boarding passes were scanned at the airport entry we were told that boarding has been cancelled.We don't know what to do now."
Hockey Olympian Balbir Singh Sr passes away at a hospital in Mohali in Punjab.
Delhi: Passengers onboard Delhi-Bhubaneswar Vistara flight were seen wearing face shields as a precautionary measure against COVDI19. BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty on
board the flight said "I was in Delhi since the Parliament's Budget session. Now, I am returning to my state Odisha".
A long queue of passengers outside Delhi airport's Terminal-3 as all domestic flights from Delhi to operate from here.
Passengers arrive at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport as domestic flight operations resume. Maharashtra government has allowed 25 takeoffs and 25 landings every day from Mumbai.
Mumbai, May 25: Muslims across are celebrating Eid Mubarak 2020 today. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, PM Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of the nation. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister hoped that may this festival deepen the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony.
Locust swarms arrived in Malhargarh, Mandsaur district on Sunday Manoj Pushp, Mandsaur District Magistrate said, "Scientists from central locust team & agricultural science department conducted an exercise and removed around 60 percent of them by spraying".
The domestic flights are resuming from today after being grounded for almost two months due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country. The government has imposed various restrictions in terms of the luggage restrictions, arrival time at the airport, security check-in requirements and other check-in facilities.
After raising apprehensions over the resumption of flight services amid COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Sunday announced that a set of 25 flights would arrive and depart from Mumbai and the guidelines would be issued soon.
