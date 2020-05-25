Mumbai, May 25: Muslims across are celebrating Eid Mubarak 2020 today. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, PM Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of the nation. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister hoped that may this festival deepen the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony.

Locust swarms arrived in Malhargarh, Mandsaur district on Sunday Manoj Pushp, Mandsaur District Magistrate said, "Scientists from central locust team & agricultural science department conducted an exercise and removed around 60 percent of them by spraying".

The domestic flights are resuming from today after being grounded for almost two months due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country. The government has imposed various restrictions in terms of the luggage restrictions, arrival time at the airport, security check-in requirements and other check-in facilities.

After raising apprehensions over the resumption of flight services amid COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Sunday announced that a set of 25 flights would arrive and depart from Mumbai and the guidelines would be issued soon.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.