Raipur, Apr 10 (PTI) Chhattisgarh had a 'clean slate' Sunday as no COVID-19 case was reported nor did anyone succumb to the infection, leaving the state's tally and toll unchanged at 11,52,202 and 14,034 respectively, a health official said.

The recovery count rose to 11,38,121 after 12 people completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 47 active cases, he added.

With 1,665 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,75,65,416, the official said.

