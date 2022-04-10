Pune, April 10: The Pimpri Chinchwad police recently arrested a man for breaching security during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match on April 9. The accused was identified as Dashrath Jadhav.

According to a report in the Times of India, the 26-year-old cricket fan from Satara district created a ruckus and pushed the policemen after he was taken into custody for breaching security during Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore match at Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune.

"The cricket fan Dashrath Jadhav of Kesurdi village in Satara district scaled the 5ft high compound made of mesh and ran towards RCB batsman. He was taken into custody by security of the MCA and the police, while he was running towards MI captain Rohit Sharma and attempted to hug him," assistant inspector D R Sali of the Talegaon Dabhade police said.

The inspector further said that Jadhav created a ruckus and pushed police constable Vinod Salve while he was being taken out of the ground. "We brought him to the police station and arrested him under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 447 (criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code," Sali added.

Officials said that Jadhav had come to Gahunje from Satara to watch the IPL cricket match. "He is working in a private company at Satara," an officer said.

