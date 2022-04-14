Jodhpur, Apr 14 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a clerk and seized Rs 18.25 lakh in cash from him on Thursday morning, an official said.

Kailash Chandra Jat, who works as an upper division clerk in the colonisation department, said the money was given to him by a senior official, who had told him to hand it over to some person in Jaipur.

Also Read | @AmbSaurabhKumar @MEAIndia The Two Sides Agreed to Improve Connectivity Between Andaman … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

DIG ACB Kailash Chandra Bishnoi said following a tip-off, an ACB team set up a picket at the Rampura toll post near Mathania.

“On noticing a car with the given description, we signalled to stop it. When we enquired, a person sitting next to the driver introduced himself as an upper division clerk at the colonisation department at Nachana in Jaisalmer,” Bishnoi said.

Also Read | Contractor Suicide Case: Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa Announces His Resignation.

When the ACB sleuths checked the vehicle, a bag was found lying on the rear seat, which had two packets having notes of the denomination of Rs 2,000, 500 and 100, the DIG said.

According to him, the money had been taken as a bribe from some persons, Bishnoi said.

“We have also seized some files from his office and have initiated investigation to verify his claims,” Bishnoi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)