Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 20 (ANI): BJP Mahila Morcha President Aiswarya Biswal slammed the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) while addressing the issue of the Gopalpur rape case. Biswal mentioned that during the BJD government, sitting ministers and senior party leaders were involved in crimes.

Aiswarya Biswal alleged that it is very "unfortunate" that, despite being in power for a long time, the previous BJD government did not take any steps to stop crime against women in the state. She assured that CM Mohan Charan Majhi has condemned the incident and punitive action will be taken against the accused in the case.

"The rise in the crimes against women in Odisha, was all during the rule of BJD... It's quite unfortunate that BJD, which has ruled Odisha for so many years, did nothing about crimes against women. Sitting ministers and senior leaders were directly or indirectly involved in several cases... The CM has condemned the Gopalpur incident, and not just that, he has assured that the accused will be punished", Aiswarya Biswal told ANI on Thursday.

Earlier, Congress leaders and workers enter into a scuffle with police on Wednesday as they protested against the recent Gopalpur beach gang rape case. The protesters, demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister, were marching towards the CM's residence when they were stopped by the police. The police detained several Congress leaders and workers during the protest.

A 20-year-old college student was gang-raped by a group of men at Gopalpur beach in Odisha's Ganjam district. They had tied her male friend, police said on Tuesday.

The police have nabbed all 10 people - six adults and four juveniles - in connection with the gang rape, Superintendent of Police, Berhampur, Sravana Vivek M said.

According to the Berhampur SP, the horrific incident took place at the Gopalpur beach in Ganjam city, where the 20-year-old college student from Berhampur was out with her male friend on Monday evening.

Around 8 pm, 10 local youths, six adults and four minors overpowered the woman and her male friend. Three of the accused allegedly raped the woman while others kept watch on her male friend, the police said.

"On Sunday evening, 20-year-old woman, along with her 20-year-old friend, who were classmate in a +3 college in Behrampur, had been to Gopalpur beach. In the evening around 6:30 pm they were sitting in a secluded area. At the same time there were around 10 youths from a different police station area of the same district were sitting there. Around 8 pm, they overpowered the man and the woman and they took them to another place around 50 metres away where three person raped her. The others were keeping a watch on the male friend," Berhampur SP Sravana Vivek M said. (ANI)

