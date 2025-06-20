‘Will You Accept This Request’: Tejashwi Yadav Fires 12 Sharp Questions Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Bihar Visit, Asks If Prime Minister Will Respond

Patna, June 20: Just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav fired off 12-pointed questions, challenging the Prime Minister to answer them during his speech, according to the official statement. The sharp political attack, posted on Friday early morning, aimed to highlight what Yadav called the failures of the BJP-led governments at both the state and central levels. In a strongly worded open letter addressed directly to the Prime Minister, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that PM Modi has repeatedly made false promises to the people of Bihar and demanded accountability on issues ranging from poverty and unemployment to corruption and law and order.

"I have heard that you are coming to Bihar again today to shower lies and jumlas," Yadav said. "On this occasion, I have some questions for you, hope you will definitely answer them in your speech today." In his first question, the RJD leader asked whether PM Modi had reviewed the promises made during the previous elections, where he alleged that the PM addressed over 200 rallies filled with "lies." PM Narendra Modi to Flag Off First ‘Made in India’ Locomotive for Export to Guinea From Marhowra Plant in Bihar.

He wrote, "Our humble request is that before coming to Bihar, you should review and analyse your previous speeches and promises. I can say with certainty that you will not be able to talk to yourself due to embarrassment after listening to your own speech. Will you accept this request?" Continuing his attack, Yadav asked if PM Modi would again repeat the "showy foundation laying, inauguration and commencement" of schemes that have been announced multiple times since 2014. He also questioned why Bihar remains at the bottom in terms of poverty, unemployment, per capita income, investment, literacy, and industrial growth despite a 20-year rule by a "double engine government," as per the release.

Highlighting regional development, Yadav drew attention to contributions made by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. "Will you tell the people of Saran division that Shri Lalu Prasad ji had established JP University and three big railway factories along with numerous development works in this division?" he asked, noting that engines from Marhaura are now being exported. According to the official statement, he also questioned if the PM Modi would "tell the people of Bihar that during the 12 years of rule of JP, more than 100,000 innocent people were killed and 120,000 girls were raped?" Yadav asked whether the PM would be "ashamed to tell this achievement of the demon king of JP or will you forget it?"

He then asked whether Modi would speak about the "unconscious state" of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in the same way he once spoke of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, and whether the PM would honour those nominated by allies as "sons-in-law of JP." Targeting law and order, the RJD leader questioned whether the PM would address recent firing incidents outside the CM's residence and Raj Bhavan. He wrote, "Will you muster the courage to condemn... or will you conveniently ignore the failure of the 20 years of government and blame the opposition?" as per the release. Tej Pratap Yadav Expelled From RJD: JDU, BJP Slam Lalu Yadav Over His Elder Son’s Expulsion, Raise Questions on Aishwarya Rai Episode.

He asked Prime Minister Modi if he would acknowledge more than 20 scams allegedly worth over Rs 2 lakh crore that occurred during the tenure of the current government. "Note that earlier you have already counted 20 scams of Nitish Kumar ji from your own mouth," Yadav reminded. In a series of policy-focused questions, Yadav asked whether Modi would address issues like poverty, unemployment, inflation, bribery, migration, paper leaks, and the domicile policy during his speech.

He then accused the state administration of forcing government workers, including ASHA workers and anganwadi staff, to attend the PM's rally at their own expense. "Why are the administration and the organisers of your rally harassing the poor employees financially and mentally?" he asked. In an official statement, Yadav ended his questioning, saying, "Why Indian soldiers were allegedly stopped from retaliating against terrorists following what he claimed was a ceasefire announcement by then-US President Donald Trump. Why did your dear friend Trump announce a ceasefire before you? Who is this Trump to mediate in our matters?"

Meanwhile, PM Modi will embark on a two-day visit, beginning with Bihar and Odisha today and then Andhra Pradesh. Today, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects at Siwan, a major boost to infrastructure and socio-economic development in Bihar.

