Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 16 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will distribute cheques worth Rs. 2,800 crore in Ahmedabad tomorrow, for the holistic development of the State's Municipal Corporations and Municipalities, the Chief Minister's Office said in a press release.

Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 2025 is being celebrated as Urban Development Year under the leadership of the Chief Minister. Rs. 2,800 crore grant-in-aid will provide fresh impetus to urban development across the State.

This event, which will be held at AUDA Auditorium, Shela, under the chairmanship of CM Patel, will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi, Urban Development Minister Kanubhai Desai, Minister of State for Urban Development Darshna Vaghela, as well as office-bearers of the Municipal Corporations and Municipalities.

Earlier on December 13, CM Patel stated that holistic economic and social development of cities, along with smart and sustainable urban growth, forms the strong foundation for realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, according to an official press release.

CM said that Prime Minister Modi turned the challenges of urbanisation into opportunities by launching a modern urban development model in Gujarat through the declaration of 2005 as the Year of Urban Development. As a result, the development of basic infrastructure for well-planned cities gained momentum.

Building on two decades of success since the 2005 Year of Urban Development, the state government has declared 2025 the Urban Development Year, leading to significant progress in urban cleanliness and futuristic development, he said.

Chief Minister Patel delivered a presentation at the Mayors' Council highlighting Gujarat's initiatives in urban planning and improving citizens' ease of living.

In this context, the Chief Minister said that with strong financial management and under the Prime Minister's guidance, Gujarat has launched the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana for comprehensive urban development. By prioritising physical and social infrastructure, urban green mobility, and the Chief Minister Urban Roads Scheme, the initiative has significantly improved ease of living.

Chief Minister stated that Gujarat has provided the country with successful models of BRTS Janmarg and e-city bus services in the urban sector. Not only this, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, several iconic infrastructure projects have been developed as part of urban transformation.

CM Bhupendra Patel stated that to realise the Prime Minister's vision of inclusive growth, the development of small cities has been accelerated. The state has formed nine new municipal corporations, with larger municipal corporations providing hand-holding support to help develop holistic infrastructure facilities.

CM also outlined the "Viksit Gujarat @ 2047" roadmap, guided by the mantra of earning well and living well, to keep Gujarat at the forefront of achieving the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat@2047. (ANI)

