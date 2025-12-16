Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], December 16: Global football icon Lionel Messi made a special visit to Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre founded by Anant Ambani. At the centre, initiatives traditionally begin with seeking blessings in accordance with Sanatana Dharma, which emphasises reverence for nature and respect for all living beings, according to a release. Messi's visit reflected this cultural ethos as he participated in traditional Hindu rituals, observed wildlife and interacted with caregivers and conservation teams. Aroop Biswas Resigns: West Bengal Sports Minister Quits From His Post Following Chaos During Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour in Kolkata; SIT Constituted To Probe Negligence.

His engagements during the visit reflected the humility and humanitarian values for which he is widely recognised. They highlighted the warm bond and friendship he shares with Anant Ambani, rooted in a shared commitment to wildlife conservation. Messi, accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, was welcomed in grand traditional style with vibrant folk music, a showering of flowers symbolising blessings and purity of intent, and a ceremonial aarti, the release said.

The football legend also participated in a Maha Aarti at the temple, including Ambe Mata Puja, Ganesh Puja, Hanuman Puja and Shiv Abhishek, offering prayers for world peace and unity in keeping with India's timeless ethos of reverence for all living beings.

Following the welcome, Messi embarked on a guided tour of Vantara's expansive conservation ecosystem, home to rescued big cats, elephants, herbivores, reptiles and fostered young animals from across the globe.

He also visited the green energy complex and the world's largest refinery complex, where he expressed amazement at the scale and vision behind the operations.

At the care centre for lions, leopards, tigers and other endangered species, Messi interacted with animals thriving in enriched, naturalistic environments, many of whom approached him with curiosity. He then visited the Herbivore Care Centre and the Reptile Care Centre, where he observed animals flourishing under specialised veterinary care, customised nutrition, behavioural training and husbandry protocols that reflect Vantara's global leadership in wildlife welfare.

During the visit, he also toured the multi-speciality wildlife hospital, witnessed real-time clinical and surgical procedures, and later fed the okapis, rhinos, giraffes and elephants. From a global perspective, he also praised the commitment of the Prime Minister of India to advancing wildlife care and conservation in the country.

At the Foster Care Centre, dedicated to orphaned and vulnerable young animals, Messi learned about their journeys of resilience. In a heartfelt gesture, Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani together named a lion cub "Lionel," a name that now represents hope and continuity, given in honour of the football legend. The highlight of the tour came at the Elephant Care Centre, where Messi met Maniklal, a rescued elephant calf saved along with his ailing mother Prathima from harsh labour in the logging industry two years ago.

In a moment that captured hearts across the centre, Messi engaged in an impromptu football enrichment activity with Maniklal, demonstrating the universal language of play. The calf responded enthusiastically to the activity, making playful moves that showcased his emerging skills, making it one of the most memorable moments of Messi's visit to India.

Responding in Spanish to Anant Ambani, thanking him for visiting Vantara and inspiring everyone selflessly toward animals and mankind, Messi said, "What Vantara does is truly beautiful, the work for animals, the care they receive, the way they are rescued and looked after. It is genuinely impressive. We had a wonderful time, felt completely at ease throughout, and it is an experience that stays with you. We will surely visit again to continue inspiring and supporting this meaningful work." Lionel Messi Meets Jay Shah: ICC Chairperson Hands Star Footballer Team India's No 10 Jersey During Inter Miami Star's GOAT Tour at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

As the visit concluded, Messi participated in Nariyal Utsarg and Matka Phod, traditional rituals symbolising goodwill and auspicious beginnings. The ceremony ended with chants for peace and well-being, underscoring the shared values that align Vantara's mission with Messi's global legacy.

Messi, who leads the Leo Messi Foundation dedicated to social causes, education, healthcare and children's welfare worldwide, expressed a deep sense of alignment with Vantara's purpose and appreciation for its vision of compassionate, science-driven care for animals.

