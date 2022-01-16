Bengaluru Jan 16 (PTI) This Makara Sankranti will remain a memorable one for Kamalavva as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai gave her the gift she was waiting for -- a roof of her own.

Also Read | IND vs SA ODI Series 2022: Win Against India Would Give Us Lot of Confidence Going Ahead, Says Temba Bavuma.

During a live grievance redressal programme in a private news channel, the Chief Minister heard the plight of Kamalavva Thimmanagouda.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Denied Congress Ticket, CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s Brother Manohar Singh Bassi to Contest as Independent Candidate.

With tears in her eyes, Kamalavva from Manchanakoppa village in Bommai's own constituency of Shiggavi in Haveri district told Bommai that the heavy rains and floods during the Ganesha festival swept her house away.

"Both my sons died. Please get me a house built," Kamalavva had pleaded.

Consoling her, the Chief Minister promised her a new house of her own by Makara Sankranti.

On the direction of Bommai, the district administration swung into action and built a 'pucca' house for her in the village.

On Sunday, the elderly woman found a number of government officials waiting for her.

Kamalavva inaugurated her fully-furnished new house with a hall, a bedroom, a kitchen with storeroom and pooja room by cutting the ribbon amid claps.

Then, a district official presented the keys of the house to her.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)