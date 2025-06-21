Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India] June 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday held a detailed review of the grand success of the International Yoga Day celebrations held across the state, with a special focus on the historic event in Visakhapatnam, according to the official statement.

The review meeting took place at the Visakhapatnam Collector's office, in the presence of ministers, MLAs, senior officials, and department heads.

As per the release, the Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the smooth and record-breaking execution of International Yoga Day, commending the efforts of ministers, MLAs, employees, and officials.

He stated that the event marked a significant step forward in promoting public health and wellness, presenting a model of inter-departmental coordination and public participation.

Chandrababu Naidu was warmly welcomed with applause as he entered the meeting hall, where he acknowledged the contribution of all stakeholders. It may be noted that a remarkable 3,02,087 people participated in the Visakhapatnam event alone, with some citizens arriving as early as 2 AM, reflecting their enthusiasm. With the participation of more than three lakh people, the Visakhapatnam Yoga Day event set a new Guinness World Record for the largest gathering for a yoga session in one place.

The Chief Minister also praised the ministers and administrative officers whose efforts enabled 22,122 tribal students to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest synchronised Surya Namaskar performance, according to the official statement.

A notable highlight was the use of a QR code-based participant tracking system, which ministers noted yielded highly accurate attendance data, setting a new benchmark for public events.

The Chief Minister extended special congratulations to all involved in achieving multiple world records, asserting that such initiatives reflect the state's growing commitment to wellness and global standards. (ANI)

