New Delhi, June 21: The BJP on Saturday hit out at Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress leader cannot see the transformation happening in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership because he is too busy "undermining India's progress". This came after Gandhi launched a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Modi, and said he has mastered the "art of slogans" but offered no solutions, claiming that India's manufacturing was at a record low despite the 'Make in India' initiative.

Hitting back, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari wrote in a post on X, "Rahul ji, everyone in India can see the transformation, except you. Maybe because you're too busy undermining India's progress to notice it." Operation Sindoor is the latest and "landmark example" of India's manufacturing prowess where India's indigenous developed drones destroyed Chinese drones, he added. Bhandari said since 2014 under PM Modi's leadership, engineering exports have surged by 60 per cent while defence exports "skyrocketed from just Rs 686 crore to over Rs 23,000 crore". ‘Match Is Fixed’: Rahul Gandhi Alleges Election Commission of India ‘Deleting Evidence’ Instead of Giving Answers After EC Decides to Destroy CCTV Footage of Polls 45 Days After the Results.

"From importing 70 per cent of our defence equipment, India now manufactures 65 per cent of its needs domestically. PMI is at a 10-month high, signalling industrial strength," he said. Bhandari said India under Modi's leadership supplied 60 per cent of the world's COVID-19 vaccines, becoming the "pharmacy of the world". India is now the second largest mobile phone manufacturer globally, he added. Malicious Narratives Being Spread Using Our Video Footage: EC.

"While Indian startups and entrepreneurs were burning the midnight oil tobuild a world-class drone industry, you (Rahul Gandhi) were busy endorsing Chinese drones and promoting Chinese brands on Indian soil," the BJP spokesperson charged. Bhandari said Rahul Gandhi never believed in 'Make in India' because 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' doesn't align with his "imported ideology." "What was there in that secret MoU which you signed with the Communist Party of China," Bhandari asked.