Thrissur, June 21: A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman on board a state-run bus in this central district, police said on Saturday. The accused Savad, a native of Vadakara in neighbouring Kozhikode, was taken into custody from Tamil Nadu on Friday and his arrest was recorded, East Police here said. Savad was arrested and jailed in a similar case two years ago for allegedly flashing and misbehaving with a woman passenger on board a moving bus in Ernakulam district.

The fresh incident happened on June 14 on board a Malappuram-bound Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus. Police said, as per the woman's complaint, the accused had touched her with sexual intension and behaved in an inappropriate manner. As she protested, Savad alighted the bus midway and escaped. The victim later lodged a complaint with the East Police, which launched a man-hunt to trace him.

The arrest was recorded under various sections of the BNS, including Section 75 (sexual harassment), police added. In the earlier incident, Savad had been accorded a reception by the All Kerala Men's Association when he was released on bail, which had invited widespread criticism two years ago.