Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Monday informed that Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami had taken the COVID-19 test and was tested negative for the virus.

"Even the Chief Minister took the COVID-19 test which turned out to be negative. Our government is showing all the data to the public," said Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu is 59,377, including 25,866 active cases.

So far, there are 32,754 cured/discharged/migrated and 757 have died due to the virus. (ANI)

