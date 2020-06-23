Ahmedabad, June 23: The Gujarat High Court has given permission to take out the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad on Tuesday with a limited number of devotees, a report said. The Gujarat High Court recalled its June 20 order and allowed the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. A special late-night hearing took place in wake of the Supreme Court allowing the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra with restrictions in Odisha's Puri, the report added. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Schedule: Timings For Rituals to be Performed on First Day of Puri's Chariot Festival.

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Odisha government to hold the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in Puri on Tuesday on certain restrictions. Following the apex court's order, which was hailed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, two petitions were filed in the Gujarat High Court, seeking a similar relaxation to the Ahmedabad Rath Yatra and a modification in the bench's stay order on June 20. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020: History and Significance of Puri’s Annual Chariot Festival.

Gujarat High Court Allows Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 in Ahmedabad:

Just In: In a late night special hearing, the Gujarat High Court has given permission to take out Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra procession in Ahmedabad with limited devotees tomorrow. Earlier, HC had stayed the Rath Yatra. @the_hindu @abaruah64 — Mahesh Langa (@LangaMahesh) June 22, 2020

Prior to the two petitions, the bench of CJI Nath and Justice Pardiwala had refused the application of the Hindu Yuva Vahini which had sought the permission to allow three Raths to exit the temple premises and be allowed to pass along the shortest possible route, in a symbolic manner, without the involvement of public.

After the Supreme Court's order, Swami Akhileshwardasji, who is Mahant of the Ramji temple in Saraspur, Ahmedabad and also a member of the All India Working Committee of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), filed a petition for reviewing its June 20 order and consider it taking into the apex court's judgement. Another petition was filed by Kritesh Patel who sought an urgent hearing as Tuesday is the day for the procession.

